Carrickfergus Siege to attract crowds from far and wide on August Bank Holiday Monday

Carrickfergus will come alive with one of Northern Ireland’s most colourful historical re-enactments on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The annual re-enactment of Schomberg’s Siege marks an important milestone in the history of both the castle and the town of Carrickfergus itself.

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the free event takes place on Monday, August 26 from 11am to 4pm, with the re-enactment beginning at 11.30am at Castle Green.

The showcase will include more than 40 re-enactors from across the UK, all dressed in period costume, followed by a pageantry parade to meet King William at the pier.

Re-enactment groups involved in the event include North Irish Dragoons, Edinburgh City Guard (Scotland), Earl of Loudens (Scotland), Kragfergus, Minstrel Boys and CHRAG Carrickfergus all tied together by storyteller Stephen Lalley.

Spectators will be able to step back in time to experience the 1689 Siege of Carrickfergus Castle - as well as live cannon and musket firing, visitors will be able to wander around military encampments to take a look at what life would have been like at that time in history.

The main firing period will be 12.30pm to 1.45pm, and with the exception of firing at the end of the event at 3pm, the rest of the event is considered as 'quiet time'.

The Siege of Carrickfergus artisan market will host more than 14 speciality producers - including familiar favourites attending the Carrickfergus monthly artisan market alongside new local producers. The market offers a range of products including baked goods, embroidered art, aromatherapy oils, hand-crafted homeware and tasty treats for your canine friends.

There will be entertainment for all the family throughout the day including performers, an outdoor cinema showing ‘Brave’, face painting, a sensory play area, falconry displays, archery and a climbing wall.