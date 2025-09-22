Carrickfergus Tours and Tales initiative bringing historic town's vibrant history to life for Co Antrim locals and visitors

The rich tapestry of history, myths, and local anecdotes that make Carrickfergus unique is being shared with local people and visitors alike through a new walking tours and talks initiative.

Carrickfergus Tours and Tales – a new collective of passionate local guides – has been launched to encourage people from all over Northern Ireland and further afield to learn more about this fascinating Co Antrim town.

From the imposing Carrickfergus Castle, a Norman stronghold with centuries of stories etched in its stone, to the well-preserved town walls, the town is steeped in heritage.

With this in mind, Carrickfergus Tours and Tales has been established to bring the town’s vibrant history to life.

Walking tour guide Trevor leads a group along High Street. Picture: Carrickfergus Tours and Tales.

A few months ago, a group of local freelance tour guides agreed to work collaboratively to design and deliver talking tours and presentations under the Carrickfergus Tours and Tales umbrella.

They have been so pleased with how things progressed since then, they decided to strengthen that arrangement by formally constituting that group.

Carrickfergus Tours and Tales has 11 founding members – George (chairperson), Jackie (secretary), Trevor (treasurer), Ian, Adrian, Helen, Elizabeth, Warren, John, Eilish, and Allister – each bringing something different to the group and allowing the creation of a programme covering a wide range of topics, all connected, in one way or another, to Carrickfergus.

The tours delve into key historical periods, highlighting significant locations, people, and events which shaped the town.

Carrickfergus Tours and Tales guide Adrian leading a group towards the castle. Picture: Carrickfergus Tours and Tales

"We are thrilled to launch Carrickfergus Tours and Tales, and share our deep love and knowledge of this remarkable town,” said George McGrand, the group’s chairperson.

"Our tours and talks are designed to be more than just history lessons; they are experiences that will connect people with the heart and soul of Carrickfergus."

The standard 90-minute walking tour will cover the key points in the Carrickfergus story, but there are plans to offer more tours with a variety of themes and durations to cater to different interests and schedules.

The initiative aims to provide an enriching and enjoyable experience for everyone, from history enthusiasts to casual explorers, offering an authentic and personal perspective on Carrickfergus.

Details of public tour times and booking details can be found at carrickfergustoursandtales.com and private tours and talks can also be arranged on request.