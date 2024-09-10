Catherine Lynas: Larne Foodbank thanks retiring administrator for her ‘kindness and compassion’

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:46 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 10:50 BST

Larne Foodbank administrator Catherine Lynas has been thanked for her kindness and compassion as she retires from the role.

Catherine, who served as administrator for eight years, will continue to volunteer with the charity.

In a statement thanking their colleague, Larne Foodbank said: “Catherine has put her heart and soul into her work for Larne Foodbank, with many saying that she has been ‘the beating heart’.

"Catherine’s kindness and compassion has touched the lives of many of the clients and volunteers who she has come into contact with.

Catherine Lynas is presented with a bouquet of flowers to mark her retirement as Larne Foodbank administrator. Photo: submittedplaceholder image
"Catherine was much more than an asdministrator; visiting organisations, welcoming donors and visitors, stepping into distribution sessions, and going above and beyond to support the people of Larne.

"Catherine will be much missed by her administrative colleagues Andrea and Heather, who wish her a very happy retirement and a time of well-deserved rest and quality time with family.

"Everyone at Larne Foodbank is delighted that Catherine has agreed to maintain links with us by taking on a new volunteer position on the management committee and we wish Catherine all the best in this new role."

Meanwhile, the foodbank has paid tribute those in the community who continue to support its work, including:

  • Argos in Larne for donating 35.9kg of needed food items and carrier bags to distribute parcels;
  • Antrim Coast Vineyard Church for the financial donation of £200;
  • A fundraising quiz at Ruby’s Bodega which raised £152.60;
  • Those who attended Larne Foodbank’s fundraising tea dance, which raised £601.
