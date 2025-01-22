Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council marks Holocaust Memorial Day this January with Limavady exhibition
The exhibition will open in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre from January 23 – February 1, with this year marking both the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.
This year’s theme is poignantly entitled, ‘For a Better Future’ encouraging us to take time to remember the millions of people who lost their lives during the Holocaust under Nazi persecution, and those who died in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “This year’s Holocaust exhibition based on the theme, ‘For a Better Future’ helps highlight that we should all be more aware of how the mistreatment of whole groups of people can ultimately take humanity along a dark path."
Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on January 27 each year, coinciding with the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp. This year’s exhibition will feature a ‘Timeline of Nazi Germany’ with a year-by-year account of how freedoms were gradually restricted and removed from the Jewish people from 1933 onwards, long before the start of the Second World War.
Another resource will outline genocides that have taken place in other countries throughout the 20th century and in the early years of this century. Materials will also include ‘Faces of the Holocaust’ and ‘Personal Possessions of the Holocaust’ featuring both poems and reflections by participants following their visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Also available will be a few copies of the ‘Canada’ booklet which was penned by Causeway Coast and Glens’ Councillor Steven Callaghan following a visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau. The piece tells the moving story of a young Jewish boy who lived during the Holocaust.
Joy Wisener, Good Relations Officer concluded: “In addition to our exhibition, Council is also taking part in the Light the Darkness campaign, which will see Council’s headquarters light up purple on January 27 to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.
“Individuals can take part by lighting a candle in their own home that day, taking a photo of it, and sharing it on social media to demonstrate their support of this act of remembrance.”