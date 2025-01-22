Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Team is to stage an exhibition in Limavady to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition will open in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre from January 23 – February 1, with this year marking both the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

This year’s theme is poignantly entitled, ‘For a Better Future’ encouraging us to take time to remember the millions of people who lost their lives during the Holocaust under Nazi persecution, and those who died in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “This year’s Holocaust exhibition based on the theme, ‘For a Better Future’ helps highlight that we should all be more aware of how the mistreatment of whole groups of people can ultimately take humanity along a dark path."

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Team, in partnership with the Museums team, is inviting people to attend their exhibition in Limavady to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. CREDIT PAUL BEATTIE

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on January 27 each year, coinciding with the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp. This year’s exhibition will feature a ‘Timeline of Nazi Germany’ with a year-by-year account of how freedoms were gradually restricted and removed from the Jewish people from 1933 onwards, long before the start of the Second World War.

Another resource will outline genocides that have taken place in other countries throughout the 20th century and in the early years of this century. Materials will also include ‘Faces of the Holocaust’ and ‘Personal Possessions of the Holocaust’ featuring both poems and reflections by participants following their visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Also available will be a few copies of the ‘Canada’ booklet which was penned by Causeway Coast and Glens’ Councillor Steven Callaghan following a visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau. The piece tells the moving story of a young Jewish boy who lived during the Holocaust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joy Wisener, Good Relations Officer concluded: “In addition to our exhibition, Council is also taking part in the Light the Darkness campaign, which will see Council’s headquarters light up purple on January 27 to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

“Individuals can take part by lighting a candle in their own home that day, taking a photo of it, and sharing it on social media to demonstrate their support of this act of remembrance.”