Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has advised local sea swimmers that it would be ‘inadvisable’ to use Portstewart’s Herring Pond.

The local authority posted on social media on Monday, December 30: “As a result of recent storms and sea conditions concrete debris and fencing has entered the water at the Herring Pond, Portstewart.

"It is inadvisable to enter the water at the Herring Pond until further notice. Council would ask for your co-operation until this material can be removed.”