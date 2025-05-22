Causeway Coast and Glens Council doubles sports funding to £40,000

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd May 2025, 10:08 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will double the available funding for its Sports Grant and Bursary Programme.

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting members approved increasing the budget from £20,000 to £40,000 for the 2025/26 period.

The fund support representative costs, coach education and safety equipment for sports clubs.

A council officer noted all available funding had been allocated within the first six months of the 2024/25 period. “So it’s fairly obvious that we would need to up the budget for the coming years,” they added. “[And] the additional £20,000 is available within the current budget.

Members approved an additional £20,000 in finding for its Sports Grant and Bursary Programme at this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting. CREDIT NI WORLDMembers approved an additional £20,000 in finding for its Sports Grant and Bursary Programme at this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting. CREDIT NI WORLD
“There are lots of small local sporting events that currently struggle to get access to grants, so we’re seeking the addition of £4,000 allocated within the 40,000 specifically for sports [event] grants.

“Currently the Coach Education element has two levels of funding support; generic courses such as first aid and safeguarding awareness can be awarded a maximum of £200, and sports-specific coach education courses can be awarded a maximum of £300.”

