Causeway Coast and Glens Council doubles sports funding to £40,000
At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting members approved increasing the budget from £20,000 to £40,000 for the 2025/26 period.
The fund support representative costs, coach education and safety equipment for sports clubs.
A council officer noted all available funding had been allocated within the first six months of the 2024/25 period. “So it’s fairly obvious that we would need to up the budget for the coming years,” they added. “[And] the additional £20,000 is available within the current budget.
“There are lots of small local sporting events that currently struggle to get access to grants, so we’re seeking the addition of £4,000 allocated within the 40,000 specifically for sports [event] grants.
“Currently the Coach Education element has two levels of funding support; generic courses such as first aid and safeguarding awareness can be awarded a maximum of £200, and sports-specific coach education courses can be awarded a maximum of £300.”
