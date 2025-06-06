Causeway Coast and Glens Council produces interactive map of Portrush parking restrictions during The Open
Causeway Coast and Glens Council posted on social media: “During the 153rd Open Championship from 13-20th July 2025, to manage traffic, reduce congestion and promote public safety, temporary regulations and parking restrictions will be required within Portrush.
"Alternative local parking locations will be provided in Portrush for displaced residents and businesses.”
A map, which can be viewed on the Council’s website, shows some roads designated as blue routes.
"If you live on a street marked with a blue line then you are within a NWAAT (No Waiting At Any Time) Order. This mean that you will not be able to park on the public road,” said Council.
"You will be able to drive along the road to access your property and park on your own driveway, however, the regulation does not permit stopping on the road at any time.
Anyone who falls into this category can fill in a form on the Council website. Anyone who requires the ability to stop temporarily on the road, for example, health workers or domiciliary care staff, can also fill out the form to request access.
Similarly, business owners on a restricted road, please fill in the following form to request access.
