Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillors have praised Council officers’ quick turnaround to organise a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

VJ Day, or ‘Victory over Japan Day’, took place on August 15 and commemorated the 80th anniversary of the official end of the Second World War, following the surrender of Japan.

The council’s event programme included the flying of commemorative flags at Coleraine and Ballymoney town halls, the council offices at Riada House, Ballymoney, and Connell Street, Limavady.

The council’s Museums Service welcomed visitors to the ‘Cheers and Tears’ exhibition, with information on both VE Day and VJ, while visitors could also hear the story of Aghadowey submariner Sir Arthur Hezlet and learn more about the role he played in the Pacific theatre.

Deputy Mayor Richard Stewart unveiling the VJ Day 80 flag, which was displayed in four council buildings on August 15. CREDIT CCGBC

At September’s Commemoration and Celebration sub committee meeting, Director of Corporate Services, Moira Quinn, said the event went “very well [with] lots of positive feedback” despite council having less than two months to organise it, as the initial notice of motion to commemorate the event was put forward at June’s Corporate Policy and Resources committee meeting.

Committee Chair and DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan, added: “It didn’t even get to this [Committee] meeting, we had to do it through the [Corporate Policy and Resources committee] because [of] the nature of the timing.

“But everything, in my perspective, went really well.

“We did what we could in the short time that we had, and even on the Saturday at the market in the town, Museum Services had a table with lots of artefacts – helmets and gas masks and stuff – and that went down really well as well.

“It was able to tie in to the whole story of VJ Day, attracted people then to go in to see the display in the town hall, and on Sunday the church service in Aghadowey was well attended. In fact, we had to put extra rows of chairs out, so I’m well pleased with how that was turned around.

“So really good work [from] the staff who were involved in getting that organised in such a short time.”