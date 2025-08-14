The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has unveiled the special commemorative flag which will be flown to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

VJ Day (August 15) is officially recognised as the day the Second World War ended in 1945.

Deputy Mayor Alderman Richard Stewart joined Veterans’ Champion Councillor Dawn Huggins and Chair of the Celebration & Commemoration Sub-Committee Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan to showcase the commemorative flag.

Coleraine and Ballymoney Town Halls, along with Council’s Connell Street offices in Limavady and Riada House offices in Ballymoney, will fly the special commemorative flags this month. Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin in Coleraine will also light up white to mark VJ Day 80.

In addition, Councils Museums Service will continue to welcome visitors to their free exhibition ‘Cheers and Tears’ in Coleraine Town Hall.

The exhibition – which runs until the end of August - includes information on both VE Day and VJ Day and tells the stories of the people from Causeway Coast and Glens who were there in 1945 as events unfolded.

Highlights include the story of of submariner Sir Arthur Hezlet from Aghadowey and visitors can learn more about the role he played in the Pacific theatre of conflict between Allied Forces and Japan.

Deputy Mayor Alderman Richard Stewart said: “VJ Day 80 is an important day for us all to take time to remember, and I am pleased that Council will mark the day in several locations within the Borough.

“On these occasions we should be grateful to those who fought for our futures, with no thought for their own safety. We should also reflect on the events of 80 years ago with a sense of pride in the brave people who fought and remember those who lost their lives to secure our futures.

“I would like to thank Councils Museums Team for bringing the poignant stories of those who lived the events of 1945 to life in their Cheers and Tears Exhibition, and I would encourage you to come along to see it in Coleraine Town Hall.”

The Deputy Mayor and councillors will join the local branch of The Royal British Legion to commemorate the anniversary on Sunday, August 17, at St Guaire’s Parish Church, Aghadowey, at 3pm, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.