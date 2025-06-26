Causeway Coast and Glens Council will fly the VJ-Day 80 flag at the Borough’s town halls to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

At June’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, TUV Councillor Jonathan McAuley proposed council consider an event to commemorate the anniversary of “Victory over Japan Day” on August 15, which celebrates the surrender of Japan and the official end of World War II in 1945.

The motion said: “Following the successful event for the 80th anniversary of VE Day [in May], and as significant as VE day was, we need to remember the sacrifice by many of our service personnel who continued the war for freedom for a further three months.”

TUV Councillor Allister Kyle seconded the motion and said, while “time will be tight” to organise an event by August, he hoped it could be organised in time.

The flag will be flown at the Borough's town halls such as Coleraine (pictured). Credit NI World

“I know it will not be to the same extent as the VE day was,” he added, “but a council thanksgiving service should not be that hard to organise.”

DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan is the chair of council’s Commemoration and Celebration Subcommittee and noted the motion would have to be referred to that committee, which is in recess until September.

“Considering that this would most likely be referred to the Subcommittee for planning, and then back to [the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee], and then to full council, it would not be ratified before the event is actually over,” she clarified.

“However, I do believe there are some things that can be done, such things as flying the VJ-Day 80 flag from our town halls to mark the day.

“The exhibition for VE Day at the Coleraine Town Hall continues until the end of August and I do believe there’s a small piece in there about VJ Day, but perhaps that could be added to, maybe another couple of panels of information.

“The Royal British Legion are planning a church service of commemoration on the Sunday following VJ Day, and I believe that that could be perhaps a joint effort with council to include that as a part of a civic service.”

Councillor McAuley agreed to Alderman Knight-McQuillan’s suggestions as it meant the occasion could still be “marked in some way”.