Causeway Coast and Glens Council is in the running in FIVE different categories of the Local Government Awards.

The 2025 Local Government Awards campaign saw an incredible response, with all councils submitting entries across the ten categories.

The awards highlight innovative service provision, new initiatives, and the personal commitment of councils, councillors, staff, and partners.

Causeway Coast and Glens have been shortlisted in the following categories:

Service Innovation & Improvement Award – Causeway Healthy Kids

Engaging Communities Award – Bushmills Community Choices

Collaborative Partnership Award – Causeway Healthy Kids

Local Government Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award – PCSP Disability Project (Hate Crime)

Communications Campaign of the Year Award – Visit Causeway Coast and Glens Spring Campaign 2024

Nominees were judged by an independent panel and the winning council in each category will be announced at a Local Government Celebration and Gala Awards Recognition Evening at the Game of Thrones Studio, Banbridge, on March 27.