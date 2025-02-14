Causeway Coast and Glens Council up for five titles in Local Government Awards
The 2025 Local Government Awards campaign saw an incredible response, with all councils submitting entries across the ten categories.
The awards highlight innovative service provision, new initiatives, and the personal commitment of councils, councillors, staff, and partners.
Causeway Coast and Glens have been shortlisted in the following categories:
Service Innovation & Improvement Award – Causeway Healthy Kids
Engaging Communities Award – Bushmills Community Choices
Collaborative Partnership Award – Causeway Healthy Kids
Local Government Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award – PCSP Disability Project (Hate Crime)
Communications Campaign of the Year Award – Visit Causeway Coast and Glens Spring Campaign 2024
Nominees were judged by an independent panel and the winning council in each category will be announced at a Local Government Celebration and Gala Awards Recognition Evening at the Game of Thrones Studio, Banbridge, on March 27.