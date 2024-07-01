Causeway Coast and Glens Council urged to reconsider Christmas Festive Fund application
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Festive Fund Grant Awards were set up by the council in 2015 to “mark the lighting of the Christmas tree and help facilitate outdoor festive celebrations within the borough”.
At the June Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members approved over £42,000 in grants for 30 community and voluntary organisations from this year’s fund.
However, the Compass Advocacy Network, which works with children and adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues, was deemed ineligible due to an apparent settlement size of less than 100 residents.
At a full council meeting on Thursday, June 27, Independent Councillor Ivor Wallace said that the settlement contained more than 100 people, and officers were using outdated information in their calculations.
“I’m just wondering if that can be looked at again and if they are eligible and if they can be added to the other applicants,” said Cllr Wallace. “I’m led to believe that it’s coming from the 2011 Census, which is slightly out of date.
“The group do stress that they don’t want to hold everybody else’s up by contending theirs, but if [officers] come up and say ‘yes they are eligible’ can they be added to the list of successful applications?”
Director of Corporate Services, Moira Quinn, said they would take Cllr Wallace’s comments under advisement.
She concluded: “Obviously they did apply within the timeframe, so if we can confirm that the statistics we had around population density were outdated then I think we could probably look at that.”