Causeway Coast and Glens Council has said it may consider drones rather than firework displays in the future but warned that it “would be significantly more expensive”.

The local authority was responding to a Northern Ireland World story on a petition calling for fireworks displays in Portstewart to be banned.

The petition, on the change.org website, was launched just days after thousands of people attended a fireworks display in the resort on May 9, as part of the North West 200 race festival.

Organised by Fiona Fitzpatrick, the petition starts: “For the last 3 years, I have tirelessly complained to our local council about the aftermath of the fireworks displays held along the beautiful North Coast in Portstewart.

"The mess left behind is both alarming and distressing. Debris from these displays, instead of being contained and removed, is often swept out to sea, creating a concerning environmental hazard.

" The organizers often claim that the fireworks are biodegradable, yet the remnants are often encased in plastic, elastic bands, and duct tape, materials that are far from eco-friendly.”

Last year, a group of Portstewart bathers called on the Council to consider staging drone light displays rather than fireworks over the town to protect the environment.

Responding, a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “The Council organises firework displays at a number of events throughout the year, most recently at the Friday night of the NW200.

"Several thousand people attended the evening entertainment and firework display at Portstewart promenade and this event, along with others including the Red Sails and Halloween events, are eagerly anticipated and enjoyed by many people from the local community and visitors.

"The fireworks used are manufactured with biodegradable materials and Council makes best efforts to ensure that any litter, created from the firework display, is lifted and disposed of.

"Council Officers are always exploring new entertainment items to complement the many activities delivered throughout the year, and the use of laser and drone displays is potentially an option for the future.

"Within the current budgetary allocation, a drone display with entertainment impact would be significantly more expensive than the fireworks displays. However, where appropriate, drones displays may be considered in the future at Council led events.”