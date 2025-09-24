Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have expressed concern about the potential quality of planned outdoor coastal saunas.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At September’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members were presented with a report on officers’ efforts to identify council-managed coastal sites that could potentially host mobile saunas.

The report noted a significant increase in the popularity of cold water exposure at these sites, and council has informally facilitated one mobile beach sauna at Benone Strand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the number of requests received, council’s Coast and Countryside team identified ten appropriate sites, which will be further shortlisted in the future – Benone Strand, Whiterocks, Downhill Strand, Salmon Rocks in Portballintrae, Castlerock Beach, Ballycastle, West Strand and East Strand in Portrush, Cushendall and Waterfoot.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have expressed concern about the potential quality of planned outdoor coastal saunas. CREDIT PIXABAY

Alliance Councillor Peter McCully said it was his understanding that the quality of outdoor saunas “varies greatly”.

“I just want to know what sort of quality assurances Council have put into place at this at this point in the process, or what they are planning to do,” Cllr McCully said.

“I’m wondering what sort of spec, I suppose, of these types of facilities is going to be put into place and what council is envisioning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Tourism and Recreation, Peter Thompson, said the council will provide terms of reference during the tendering process for each sauna, which will include “specification as to what requirements we’re expecting from that service”.

“We detail the type of requirements,” Mr Thompson concluded. “So they’re providing a service level agreement of kind in order to secure the bids to operate in those locations.”