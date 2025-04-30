Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor cuts first sod at new Ballycastle Leisure Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Councillor Ciaran McQuillan joined fellow Elected Members, funders, Council officers and the contractors to officially mark the commencement of the £16.4 million project on Wednesday, April 30.
The new leisure facility has been jointly funded by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council and the UK Government and is set to be completed by November 2026.
Mayor McQuillan said: “Today is not only a milestone for Council, but more importantly it’s a milestone for the community.
“For many years we have wanted to deliver a fit for purpose leisure facility for Ballycastle residents and visitors and today this ambition is one step closer to completion.
“I’d like to thank project design team Hall Black and Douglas, contractors GRAHAM for coming along today and I look forward to seeing the building work progress.”
Council’s Director of Leisure & Development, Pat Mulvenna added: “We are pleased that as the building work now progresses, members of the public will be able to submit questions and follow the progress of this exciting new Ballycastle facility, via our updates page on our website: https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/see-do/new-ballycastle-leisure-centre
“This project represents one of a series of strategic investments totalling £25m in value planned within Ballycastle and the wider Glens of Antrim. These six key projects will help boost the local economy, create much needed jobs and improve facilities for residents and visitors alike.”
Council along with a number of funding partners, will also deliver the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus (Sport Facilities), Cushendall Innovation Centre, Ballycastle Environmental Improvement Scheme, Red Bay Pier Project and Ballycastle Museum.