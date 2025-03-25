A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor has welcomed the installation of road safety measures to reduce speeding in the Drumsurn area.

Sinn Fein councillor Brenda Chivers was speaking after the Department for Infrastructure recently installed rumble strips at the 30mph signs on the Drumsurn Road.

Cllr Chivers said: "My colleague Caoimhe Archibald MLA and I met Roads Traffic Management from the Department on the Drumsurn Road over a year ago to seek solutions to the speeding problems on the road.

"At that meeting a commitment was made to install rumble strips at the gateway and 30mph signs and I welcome this work being completed recently. I also welcome that the Infrastructure Minister is looking into 20mph zones more widely such as in residential areas.

"I will continue making the case that the Drumsurn Road should be included in the 20mph zones as a long-term solution is needed to end the speeding on this road.”