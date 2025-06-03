A north coast animal welfare charity has welcomed a public consultation on proposals to implement measures on selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR) congratulated Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir for launching the public consultation process.

The proposals include a version of Lucy’s Law, which bans the third-party sale of puppies and kittens. This means that anyone selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland, must have bred them themselves.

Proposals also include the introduction of registration requirements which will improve traceability and transparency, enabling the public to more easily identify the source and origin of their puppy or kitten.

Dr Marc Abraham OBE founder of Lucys Law, with Tara Cunningham and Brian Grzymek, Causeway Coast Dog Rescue, lobbying at Stormont for Lucy’s Law NI which is part of a consultation now launched by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. CREDIT CCDR

Since May last year, CCDR has been actively lobbying for Lucy’s Law to be introduced in Northern Ireland, following its successful implementation in England, Scotland, and Wales.

CCDR Manager and Animal Welfare Lobbyist, Tara Cunningham said: “Recognising the need to strengthen protections for our companion animals, this legislation will build upon existing breeding and dog ownership licensing, ensuring puppies and kittens are safeguarded from illegal and unethical breeding practices.

"Far too often, we hear of individuals purchasing a puppy or dog online, only to find upon visiting the seller that the animal is in distress. Unable to walk away, they take the dog home, only to later discover that the seller is an unscrupulous breeder who repeatedly exploits unsuspecting buyers.

"Lucy’s Law will empower local councils with the authority to enforce regulations against any breeder operating without a valid license. A public register will be established, allowing members of the public to report illegal breeders without fear of retaliation.

"This reform marks the beginning of a much-needed overhaul of outdated policies and legislation, some of which have remained unchanged since 1986.

"Northern Ireland must do better. Responsible pet ownership begins with informed decisions, whether purchasing or adopting a cat or dog as part of a family.”

CCDR urged the public to engage in the consultation process by providing feedback to the Minister.

Ms Cunningham said: “We ask public to go onto the link and provide feedback to the Minister to ensure we have the best possible version, protect our people, we protect our animals.”