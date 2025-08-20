Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is now a podcast, helping to inform and engage communities about ‘All Things Dog’ and all companion animal welfare.

The new venture for the north coast charity can be found on all podcasting platforms under the title CCDR – All things Dog!

The first podcast provides a background to what CCDR is aiming to achieve and provide an overview to animal welfare.

In the first two episodes, CCDR speak to Dr Marc Abraham, OBE, who is supporting Lucy's Law in Northern Ireland which is focused on removing third party sellers of pets.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue has launched a podcast. Credit CCDR

The next episode features psychologist Dr Tara Quinn who talks about mental health and how animal welfare charities are experiencing abuse towards animals on a weekly, if not daily basis.

This podcast will also discuss the impact such abuse has on charity workers and volunteers, and what we can done to support them.

CCDR Manager Tara Cunningham, said: “It is important to engage our local communities and supporters to be aware of roles and responsibilities when owning a pet, and when experiencing abuse towards an animal.

"Animal legislation is complex and we are working with other agencies and professionals to help us change it for the better.

"We would like to help people to be more aware of what is going on in the background, what we are working on to make the necessary changes, and of course to outline what listeners can do to help.

"Charities like us need all the help we can get, as rescue charities are groups of dedicated individuals who work hard to ensure no animal is left homeless or alone."

