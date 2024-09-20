Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Causeway Coast dog rescue charity is linking up with local primary schools in an innovative project to promote responsible dog ownership.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR) aims to support local communities to be more ‘responsible dog owners’ and recognised that engagement and education with all age groups is the way forward.

Looking at ‘education as an intervention’, CCDR manager Tara Cunningham met with Millburn Primary School in Coleraine and its principal Sharon Lamont MBE.

Tara said: “It is crucial we inform and educate those of all ages in relation to responsible dog ownership and how to be aware of dogs which are suffering, plus how to report abuse.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue charity, Manager and Animal Welfare Lobbyist Tara Cunningham with Toots!, Dr Marc Abraham OBE, and School children of Millburn Primary School Coleraine, discussing how to be responsible dog owners and what to look out for when dogs are unhappy or upset, as well as how to ensure dogs are protected.

"I approached Sharon in the first instance as Millburn Primary school is an innovative school, and we are reviewing how we can research and deliver evidence to change the long-term curriculum in schools and other teaching facilities. This is all about mindset and looking at the long-term public health of our communities in relation to companion animal welfare. These are two subjects inextricably linked and it is important to review them in a holistic approach.”

Also attending the meeting was renowned vet and animal welfare lobbyist Dr Marc Abraham OBE, the mastermind in bringing in Lucy’s Law to Great Britain.

Lucy’s Law primarily focuses on improving the health and well-being of pups and their mums. It also aims to protect the public from cruelly bred third party sales of young pups in poor conditions without seeing their mother, which also leads to puppy smuggling, trafficking, and lack of breeder accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Marc and Tara met with the pupils to discuss some of the responsibilities of pet ownership, how they currently take care of their own dogs and cats, plus how they protect themselves from unknown dogs which may not be fully socialised.

Dr Marc said: “Chatting with pupils about animal welfare is an extremely useful vehicle with which to help connect the dots between caring for animals, looking out for one another, as well as respecting their environment; with further emphasis on safety around dogs.

"By focusing on the impact that kindness to animals can have, our interactive, engaging discussion at Millburn Primary School has hopefully inspired the next generation of animal-lovers, pet owners, changemakers, even campaigners!”