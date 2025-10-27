Causeway Coast & Glens Council street naming policy to be reviewed

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:52 GMT
Causeway Coast and Glens councillors could have a review of Council’s street naming policy presented to them before Christmas.

That was the update presented to members of the Environmental Services committee at the October meeting.

Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, told members that while there is no bespoke policy for bilingual signage, his team was currently working on a review of council’s overall Street Naming and Property Numbering Policy, which contains a section around bilingual signage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The comments were made in response to a motion by Sinn Féin Councillor Sean Bateson, requesting a “review/report on the Council’s Bi-Lingual Signage Policy” to be presented at next month’s committee meeting.

Councillors were told that a review of the policy could be presented to them before Christmas.placeholder image
Councillors were told that a review of the policy could be presented to them before Christmas.

Cllr Bateson said the policy – which currently stipulates that street sign changes will only occur if two-thirds of residents approve – had not been reviewed for more than a decade.

He said that council had a responsibility to be “reflective of the communities we serve” and regular reviews of policies were both best practice of council and the recommendation of the Audit Office.

Cllr Bateson added: “While most of our policies are reviewed on a rolling basis this one has not been, and that needs to be rectified.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To be clear, this is simply bringing the policy in line with standard of council procedure and ensuring that it continues to serve its purpose effectively and fairly.

Cllr Dawn Hugginsplaceholder image
Cllr Dawn Huggins

“Unfortunately there has already been some public commentary that has mischaracterised this request, I must stress that… no discussion has occurred in this chamber, [and] it is disappointing to see a measured, procedural step portrayed as otherwise.

“I proposed that this policy be brought back for review, preferably before Christmas, and going forward be included in the normal cycle of periodic policy reviews like all others.

“This is about good governance, fairness and respect for the growing role of the Irish language in our council area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins questioned the “rationale” of Cllr Bateson’s timing in light of Belfast City Council’s recent approval of a new Irish language policy, which will see increased use of Irish across Belfast.

Cllr Sean Batesonplaceholder image
Cllr Sean Bateson

She amended the motion asking for officers to look at the review timelines of all Environmental Services policies, so “every policy is getting reviewed in the correct manner”.

placeholder image
Read More
‘Have Your Say on the Future of Tourism’ in the Causeway Coast and Glens area

Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock agreed with Cllr Huggins’ amendment, so as council can avoid “outdated data and ineffective policies”, but argued that the motion was “not impacted by what is done in other councils”.

“I think we need to focus on our work here in Causeway Coast and Glens and not get too carried away with what other councils are doing,” she said. “But certainly I would agree all of our policies should be on a rolling review basis.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP Councillor Richard Holmes argued that policies do not need to be reviewed “all the time” if they are “working”.

“I would caution that we’ll get officers and managers hung up on reviewing policies,” he said. “This policy’s been in place for ten years and as far as I can see it’s working quite well.

“But if you want to bring them back and review them, I look forward to that meeting.”

DUP Alderman and committee chair, Sharon McKillop, agreed that if a policy was “working well”, the council should “leave [it] well enough alone”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr McPeake agreed to return a list of polices, as well as their review due dates, “as soon as we possibly can”.

“It was on our business case for this year to review the Street Naming and Property Numbering and policy,” he noted. “It’s not quite ready, realistically we should have a draft ready before Christmas, but I can’t guarantee that so we’ll do our best to meet that time scale.

“There are elements within the policy that I want to make some amendments to, not necessarily the dual language element, but...if the members wish to change that, that will be at their own discretion.

“But there are tweaks that I need to make on a policy that’s ten years old, in relation to street naming in general.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ll be highlighting those elements [and] if members want to change any other element that will be up to yourselves as the decision makers.”

TUV Councillor John McAuley said he was concerned around “what’s next on the agenda” after the review.

He concluded: “I think that it’s just a case of Sinn Féin dipping their toe into the water to see how they can push things.”

“The next thing then we’ll be looking [at] signage changed on bin lorries, uniforms, the whole lot, costing the taxpayers thousands of pounds, probably.”

Related topics:Sinn FeinCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice