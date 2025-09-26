Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has agreed to consider a permanent exhibition of memorabilia for Joey Dunlop.

At September’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members approved a motion by DUP Alderman John McAuley, which read: “The Joey Dunlop 25 celebration was a special occasion that brought thousands of people to Ballymoney from across the world to celebrate and remember Joey Dunlop OBE MBE a legend in motorcycle racing and a citizen and Freeman of our Borough of whom we are rightly proud.

“We therefore propose that Council officers now explore options in conjunction with the Dunlop family to create a permanent exhibition of memorabilia, in a way that reflects our appreciation for the life, legacy and memory of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE.”

DUP Councillor Tanya Elder supported the motion and said the recent Joey Dunlop 25 celebration, which marked the 25th anniversary of his passing, “demonstrated not only the enduring love and respect held for Joey Dunlop, but also the unique place that he holds in the hearts of people in Ballymoney, across Northern Ireland, and indeed throughout the world.”

Cllr Elder added: “Thousands of people came to our town to remember a man whose sporting achievements and quiet humility made him a legend both on and off the track.

“Joey was not only one of the greatest motorcycle racers in history, but also a citizen and a freeman of the borough. His dedication, generosity and humanity have left a legacy that transcends sport.

“It is right and fitting, therefore, that we as a council explore a permanent exhibition of memorabilia, such as an exhibition.

“It would not only preserve and celebrate Joey’s life and achievements, but serve as an inspiration for generations to come while attracting visitors far and wide to our Borough.”

TUV Councillor Allister Kyle concluded: “Whenever you [saw] the outrageous support there was for the Joey 25 celebration, you can see that there really is a need for a lasting legacy and a lasting exhibition.

“Especially whenever it was such a terrible night weather-wise, and the amount of people that still came into Ballymoney for the exhibition. We’re very happy to support and endorse the notice of motion.”