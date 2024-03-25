Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lifeguard service is adjusting its operational hours this season from 10am to 6pm each day. From Good Friday (March 28) through to Sunday, April 7, lifeguards will be providing a patrol on Benone Strand, Portrush West Strand, Portrush East Strand, Whiterocks and Ballycastle while they will have a patrol on Portstewart Strand over the weekend period from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Speaking ahead of the Easter break, Michael Thompson, RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead, said: “Our lifeguards have been working hard in recent weeks during their inductions to prepare themselves for being back on our beaches next week. This has included refreshing their lifeguard skills, doing fitness tests, vehicle courses and casualty care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The team is now looking forward to getting back on to the beaches and putting that training into action. Throughout the upcoming season, our lifeguards will assist numerous individuals. It's crucial to recognize that their role extends beyond rescue operations; they're also there to offer beach safety guidance. Don't hesitate to approach them for advice, ensuring a safe and enjoyable day for all.

Lifeguards have been working hard to prepare themselves for being back on our beaches. Photo submitted by RNLI

“Early risers will be pleased to know that they will be able to enjoy our beaches with a lifeguard patrol an hour earlier than usual in the morning with a new time start of 10am.”

After the Easter period, the RNLI lifeguard team working with the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the National Trust will then prepare and get ready for the peak season in June.

A weekend service on Saturdays and Sundays on the same beaches will commence on May 4 to June 30, before daily patrols for the summer season start on Monday, July 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: ‘As my chosen mayor’s charity during my time in office, I am delighted that council continues its partnership with RNLI and we welcome the return of beach lifeguards over the Easter period.