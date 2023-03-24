East Antrim four-piece punk band Cavalier Attitude are gearing up for the release of their new track at the end of the month.

‘Transatlantic’, which is set to be released on Friday, March 31, is the first single from the band’s debut EP, due out later this year.

Cavalier Attitude, made up of friends Daniel Graham, Thomas Duff-McKenzie, Chris Jones and Jordan McMurray, draw inspiration from a wide range of artists spanning multiple genres from modern and classic bands including the Ramones and Foo Fighters.

The band, originally formed as a three-piece, features Jordanstown man Daniel on lead vocals and bass guitar, Thomas from Carrickfergus on drums and Greenisland resident Chris on guitar, with newest member Jordan on backing vocals and guitar.

Cavalier Attitude. (Pic by Jane Donnelly).

Their new song, which will be available across all major streaming platforms, was written about relationships people try to keep alive when they move away from home and the difficulties faced being so far away.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times ahead of the release, Daniel explained: “Myself and Jordan have both been away from home. I was in Liverpool for a year and he was in the USA. You are always keeping an eye on home and it is never far from your mind. There is always a connection there. It was easy to do the lyrics for this one and the sound was a whole band effort. We went out of our comfort zone to add a new sound to our songs.

“It is different to what we have done before. We worked with Dan Keown at Monolith Audio and recorded the track at Blackstaff Mill in Belfast. We are really pleased with the end product. It is a fast track.

"Our EP will be launched at some stage this year, although a date is yet to be confirmed. There will be four songs on it and we attempted something different in that we went to a different producer and studio for each song. There are so many good producers and studios locally that we wanted to work with different ones for each track and see what we could create. It is always something we had wanted to try.”

As part of the release, the band will be playing a headline show in Lavery's Belfast on Friday, April 7 to promote ‘Transatlantic’. They will be supported by Slow Healer from Bangor and Belfast band Franklin. Doors open at 8pm and tickets, priced at £8.30, are avaialable via Eventbrite.

Commenting on the gig at the Bradbury Place venue, Daniel added: “We are really looking forward to performing at Lavery’s. It is somewhere we’ve been many times, but we’ve never played there.

"We played our first headline gig at McHugh’s in Belfast last September and it was sold out. It meant so much to get this fantastic support.

"Over the last few months we’ve been keeping our heads down working on our new tracks and we’re looking ahead to the rest of 2023 and what it has to offer. Thanks to everyone who has supported our journey so far.”