Poignant tributes have been paid following the passing of Cedric Blackbourne OBE.

Mr Blackbourne, who had operated Karl Construction in Templepatrick, passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on December 16.

A post on the Funeral Times site described him as the “cherished husband of the late Frances and loving dad of Aran, Gayle and the late Karl, proud granda of Shannon, Ross, Amy, Jenson and Emma.”

Cedric Blackbourne OBE. (Pic: Funeral Times).

Mr Blackbourne’s son Aran currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of Ballyclare Rugby Football Club.

Paying tribute following Cedric’s passing, a spokesperson for The Cloughan-based club said: “The President, Chairman, Committee and members of Ballyclare RFC are saddened to learn of the passing of our esteemed Deputy Chairman, Aran Blackbourne's father.

"All at the club will be thinking of Aran and family at this sad time.”

Mr Blackbourne had a long associaiton with the German Shepherd Association.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for GSA Ireland stated: “We are very sad to announce the death of our former President Cedric Blackbourne. Our condolences and prayers go to his family.

"Cedric was a huge figure, a visionary and pioneer and an integral part of GSA Ireland throughout the decades, at home and abroad, as a breeder, exhibitor, judge, ambassador, historian and friend.

"He was a true German Shepherd man, who gave so much to the breed, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Mr Blackbourne’s late wife Frances passed away peacefully at Brooklands Care Home in Antrim on August 24 of this year.

Their son Karl, a serving RUC officer, was killed by the IRA in Newry in the summer of 1986. Cedric changed the name of his construction company to Karl Construction in memory of his son.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, UUP Cllr Robert Foster described Cedric as a “colossus” of a man, adding: “Following Karl’s murder, Cedric changed his company’s name to Karl Construction. They lost countless workers during the Troubles, including at Teebane.

"He was a man of deep integrity, principles and values.”

Following a private family burial, a Service of Thanksgiving for Cedric’s life will be held in St Patrick’s Church, Templepatrick on Thursday, December 19 at 11.30am.