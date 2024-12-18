Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed to increase the cost of admission to next year’s Enchanted Winter Garden event for non-residents.

The proposed rise was discussed at a meeting of the council’s Community Development Committee at Mossley Mill.

The Enchanted Winter Garden event is held annually at Antrim Castle Gardens for 19 evenings in the run-up to Christmas and attracts approximately 120,000 visitors from across Northern Ireland and further afield.

A report to the committee said a quarter of visitors to the event are resident in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.

The Enchanted Winter Garden event is held at Antrim Castle Gardens. Photo provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

In February 2023, it was agreed to increase the budget for the lighting by £50,000 for the next three years. Last year’s ticket charges remained unchanged for 2024. It was also noted “as the scale of the event has developed over the years, so have the costs”.

The report stated: “The ticket charges for residents who wish to attend Enchanted Winter Garden have not been increased since 2021 despite an increase in the cost of goods and services of 20% between 2021 and 2024 and are currently £6 per adult, £4 per child (under 2’s free) and £18 per family of four.

Non-resident ticket charges cost £10 per adult, £7 per child and £30 per family of four.

Net Income

Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillors have been told an increase in ticket charges for Enchanted Winter Garden in 2025 has the potential to generate an additional £160,000 net income in 2025/2026.

The proposed charges for next year’s event are residents: £8 per adult, £6 per child, £25 per family of four. Non-residents: £12 per adult, £10 per child, £40 per family of four. The event is estimated to generate £1.6 million additional direct expenditure for the borough.

Threemilewater DUP Councillor Mark Cooper BEM proposed an increase in admission for residents and non-residents.

Antrim Ulster Unionist Cllr Leah Smyth said she was happy to increase the price for non-residents but asked for further consideration of pricing for residents.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile said she appreciated the requirement to increase income but that she would be happy to second Cllr Smyth. She added that she did not want to “box anybody out on the basis of affordability”.

Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour stated she would be “happy to second” Cllr Cooper.

“The bottom line is if we do not increase cost for certain things, the remainder will go on rates for all residents. I absolutely agree with affordability for families, but I have to say at £25 for a family of four, I do not think it is unaffordable.

“I do not know what level we could give and still deliver a quality event to make it affordable,” she added.

Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM commented: “Each year, the quality of the event has got better.” He underlined the need to give value for money with any rise in cost.

Cllr Smyth continued: “My argument is we have lots of people from outside our borough coming in. I am proposing something that would help.”

She went on to say that she is querying the price for non-residents. “I think it is competitive compared to other places in Northern Ireland,” she added.

Cllr Smyth proposed no admission change for residents but an increase for non-residents.

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE commented that the non-residents’ charge is comparable to charges for other big council events. He said: “It is a fantastic event. I know people who come every year.”

Committee chair Macedon DUP Cllr Matthew Brady remarked: “There is no other council that offers what we offer in terms of the Enchanted Winter Garden. It is a fantastic initiative. It is a showcase of our council in terms of events.”

Dunsilly Ulster Unionist Cllr Stewart Wilson stated: “We are elected to make difficult decisions This could raise up to £150k that we do not have to pass on to ratepayers. I think we are under-selling ourselves.” Cllr Cooper said he was happy to go along with Cllr Smyth.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster stated; “We have to remember we are setting this rate for next year.”

He pointed out: “If people who want to be cremated or buried in this borough who are non-residents, they have to pay more. Enchanted Winter Garden has become an absolute success throughout Northern Ireland.”

Cllr Cooper’s fresh proposal to increase the admission price for non-residents was seconded by Cllr Smyth and agreed by the committee.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter