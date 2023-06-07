Celebrations at Atlas Women's Centre as campaigners win fight to save vital funding

There have been celebrations at Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn after campaigners won the fight to save a vital funding stream for the local centre.

Atlas Women’s Centre were devastated to learn that the Pathway Fund, which provides important funding for the local service, would be cut. However, following a Northern Ireland wide campaign and a petition signed by over 13,000 people, the Department of Education has announced the fund will now remain in place.

The Department of Education has announced it is not proceeding with proposed cuts to Youth Services and a range of Early Years programmes including the Pathway Fund, Sure Start, Bright Start and Toybox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Education Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne said: “The Department’s vision for all children is that they will be happy, learning and succeeding. Delivering on this is particularly challenging in the current budgetary context, especially in terms of addressing the needs of our most disadvantaged children and young people. We know that early intervention, especially for our most vulnerable, is critical for development, improving learning outcomes and supporting longer term societal benefits.

The women who shared their stories at the recent protest at Atlas Women's Centre, which was attended by the Permanent Secretary of Education

“Accordingly, having carefully considered all of the principles in the Secretary of State’s decision making guidance, I am not cutting funding to Youth services and a range of Early Years programmes including the Pathway Fund, Sure Start, Bright Start and Toybox. In addition I am not proceeding with the full scale of proposed cuts to Extended Schools.”

Welcoming the decision, Manager of the Atlas Women’s Centre, Gay Sherry Bingham, said: “This is the best news, we are all delighted.

"On a daily basis I see and hear first-hand how the dedicated creche staff and the safe inclusive environment supports learning and development for the most vulnerable families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Children with separation anxiety, who are stressed and anxious become happy, settled children, eager to be apart from mum and learn new skills with other children from all walks of life.

Atlas Women's Centre in Lisburn recently held a protest as part of a campaign to save the Pathway Fund

"Babies and children with unmet milestones, who need support with speech, language, emotions, confidence and independence skills have the opportunity to receive one to one support.

"And while baby/child is learning and developing mum is also attending programmes to help improve mental and emotional wellbeing, parenting and life skills, education and learning.

"Mums have told me that their child no longer require speech therapy, they themselves no longer are on a waiting list for CBT, some are less reliant on prescribed medication and most importantly the children and parents are happier and healthier.”

Women who have benefitted from the Atlas Centre shared their story in an appeal to save the funding stream

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early Years CEO, Pauline Walmsley added: “Retaining funding for the Pathway Fund programme is essential to ensure that the quality infrastructure within our Early Years eco system is protected through times of immense strain in public finances. With the Department acknowledging the importance of early learning provision for the most disadvantaged, this will help ensure that the sector has sound footing in preparation for the implementation and delivery of a new childcare strategy in the near future.

“This campaign was led in an incredibly positive and respectful way by all settings and proves that collaboration between, and within, communities is a powerful advocate for all children within our society. Indeed, this campaign has put sharp focus on the vital role and expertise of the local community, voluntary and independent settings in the early stages of a child's educational journey.”

Supporter turned out in force to call on the Department of Education to retain the vital funding stream for Atlas Women's Centre