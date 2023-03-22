Celebrations at Stepping Stones as the Lisburn charity scoops four top awards

Learning Disability charity, Stepping Stones NI, which is based in Lisburn, has picked up four awards and a high commendation for its work over the past two weeks in recognition of its high performance and positive impact on the community.

The charity has been recognised for its work across a number of disciplines winning the Best Social Enterprise Award and High Commendation for Best Place to Work at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards and the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Mayor's Community Award for Transforming Lives.

They also picked up two awards at the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards 2023 with Gerard Haughey and Grainne Connor received the Sporting Chance Award for improving the lives of people with learning disabilities through sport and Chief Officer, Paula Jennings, also picking up the award for Outstanding Contribution for her vision and contribution over the past 25 years creating opportunities and lasting change for people with learning disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of Marketing & Communications, Ciara Brennan commented: "We are delighted to win these awards especially as we celebrate 25 years of Stepping Stones NI in the community this year.

Lisburn based charity Stepping Stones has scooped four awards in the last two weeks

"These awards are in recognition of our staff and volunteers who always give their all, for their attitude, innovation and output especially during the pandemic ensuring that our beneficiaries were supported and continued to develop their skills during through times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" Gerard and Grainne have done tremendous work setting up and coaching our disability football team running weekly training and taking the team to tournaments improving participants physical activity, mental health and social skills.

"Our Chief Officer Paula, has been with the organisation for 25 years taking it from a small pilot project to a high performing organisation creating opportunities for people with learning disabilities, including qualifications and jobs as well as being instrumental in changing perceptions. We are very proud of them and of all our staff who make such a positive difference through their work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation has a range of support options starting from 16+ including tailed employment academies for specific industries such as hospitality, customer care, domestic services, care work, trade and manufacturing.