Celebrations fit for a Queen

Town criers will announce the official proclamation of the local Platinum Jubilee events on June 2 at 2pm at the Big Lamp, Carrickfergus, and at Broadway, Larne. That evening beacons will also be lit to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK at 9.45pm. In addition to this a programme of entertainment and events has been planned for both towns.

On June 2, the programme will run from 7pm to 10pm at Larne Town Park, starting with Carnival Promotions Magic Show and Bubblemania, followed by Magheramorne Silver Band (8pm), a juggler, Words from the Mayor at 9pm, a Poem fit for a Queen, Tim Johnston at 9.15pm, Piper Diu Regnare at 9.35pm, bugler at 9.40pm and Lighting of the Beacon at 9.45pm.

A series of community and civic events will take place across Mid & East Antrim to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty throughout her 70 years as monarch.

A similar programme will run at Castle Green in Carrickfergus from 7.45pm to 10pm starting with children’s entertainment (7.45-9pm) and including Star of Knockagh Accordion Band and Sir Henry Inglesby’s Fife and Drum, ending with the Lighting of the Beacon at 9.45pm.

On June 4, Larne Market Yard and Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus, will host events from from 5pm-10pm including children’s entertainment, music, song and dance ahead of live screen televising of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion at 8pm.