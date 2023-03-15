Register
Celebrations for Crumlin ladies at their Women's Institute Annual Dinner

There was plenty to celebrate at the recent annual dinner of the Crumlin Women’s Institute as the ladies gathered to mark their achievements over the last year.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT

The Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim, was the venue for Crumlin WI’s annual dinner in March.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal and really appreciated the friendly, attentive service.

Following the dinner, a cheque for £450 was presented by Fiona Patterson on behalf of the ladies of Crumlin WI to Claire Gilmore, in support of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI. This is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research. The charity’s mission is to improve survival rates and quality of life for all blood cancer patients.

Gwen Mackey, President, with Secretary Linda McCullough and Treasurer, Jenny McClenaghan at the Crumlin WI dinner
After the dinner many members received awards for competitions won during the past year and lots of lucky ladies won prizes in the free ballot.

During the awards presentation Iris Graham received the trophy for Beadwork, and Irene Parker received the trophy for baking.

Fiona Patterson presents the cheque to Claire Gilmore from Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI
Iris Graham receives the trophy for Beadwork
Irene Parker receives the trophy for baking
AntrimLeukaemia