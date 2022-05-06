Celebrity encounter for WI

The international charity supported by the WI movement, ACWW has a uniquely down to earth approach, offering support and help and funds projects on literacy, health education, nutrition, agriculture, water, sanitation and more.

Each year the ladies of Muckamore WI support this charity event and as they enjoyed their 2022 walk taking in the beautiful, landscaped gardens they noticed work taking place for Garden Show Ireland.

Afterwards the ladies stopped at the Clotworthy coffee shop and as they enjoyed their coffee a very special guest came to meet with them.

Irish garden designer, television personality and author, Diarmuid Gavin called in with the ladies and explained about the ongoing work involved with the Garden Show Ireland event.

They learned of Diarmuid’s exciting project to create a Clockwork Garden for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at Antrim Gardens.

Diarmuid has presented gardens at the Chelsea Flower Show winning many medals including Gold and has had many audiences admire his work and greeted many distinguished and famous visitors including Her Majesty the Queen.

A spokesperson for Muckamore WI said: “This event is very fitting as Muckamore WI celebrate their 70th Anniversary - Platinum - and have recently enjoyed festivities in the Dunadry.

“A great finale for the ladies of Muckamore WI as they support the ACWW.”

1. Muckamore ladies Marjorie Hamilton, Joan Gray, Florence McFarland, Hazel Coates and Frieda Fulton enjoying the sunshine

2. Muckamore WI members Hazel Coates, Florence McFarland, Ruth Wilson and Julie Burns

3. Muckamore WI President Elizabeth Gray with Celebrity Gardener Diarmuid Gavin

4. Muckarmore WI President Elizabeth Gray with Mia, Mary Taylor, Myra Hutchinson, Joan Gray and Marjorie Hamilton