Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has announced changes to services across the borough over the Easter holidays.
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT
The local authority has stated that Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Friday, March 29, Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2, reopening as normal on April 3. Registration appointments can be made online here.

A council spokesperson confirmed that all leisure facilities will open as normal over the Easter holidays, but changes have been made to theatres.

The Old Courthouse will be closed on March 29, March 31, April 1 and April 2.

Changes have been made to bin collection dates across Antrim and Newtownabbey over the Easter break. (Pic: Contributed).
Theatre at The Mill will be open for an evening show on March 29, before being closed on March 31, April 1 and April 2.

The Courtyard Theatre will be closed on March 29, March 31, April 1 and April 2.

All Household Recycling Centres will open as normal over the Easter period, but changes have been made to when bins will be emptied.

Bins due to be collected on March 29 are due to be collected as normal.

Bins due to be collected on April 1 are now set to be collected on April 2, while ‘Wheelie Boxes’ due to be emptied on April 1 will now be collected on March 30.

Bins due to be collected on April 2 will be collected on April 3, while rubbish due to be collected on April 3 will now be collected on April 4.

Friday, April 5 is now the date for bins due to be collected on April 4.

Newtownabbey residents whose bins are meant to be emptied on April 5 will now have their bins collected on April 6.

