Dual language applications for Bawnmore Park and Finlay Park were approved at this month’s meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Last month, the council approved a second set of Irish language street signs to be installed in Newtownabbey at Glenville Mews, Bawnmore Terrace and Mount Street.

The first set of dual language street signs to be given the go-ahead was approved for Bawnmore Grove, Bawnmore Place and Newton Gardens by the local authority in January.

An application has been received by the council for an Irish language street sign at Hollybrook Road, Newtownabbey. Pic: Google Maps

An application for dual language street signs to the council must be supported by a petition representing at least one-third of residents and must have the backing of the local authority before it can proceed to the next stage of canvassing street residents by post to seek their views on the request to erect a street sign in a second specified language.

An application has been received by the council for the first Irish language street sign in Crumlin at St Joseph’s Court and at Hollybrook Road, Newtownabbey. Officers will conduct verification next week to ensure the one third threshold as required has been met.

A dual language application for Mill Road, Newtownabbey, has reached the second stage of the process. Canvass letters are being issued to residents next week.

If a decision is approved by the authority to erect a street sign in a second language, a translation will have to be carried out by an independent body. The second language sign will be placed below the English in lettering the same size. The fabrication and installation of the new signs cost £500 each.

Macedon Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann proposed the application at the third stage of the application be approved and applications at stage one and two be noted, seconded by party colleague Glengormley Cllr Michael Goodman.

Cllr McGrann noted the Irish language street signs will be extended to Airport and Glengormley District Electoral Areas. “I hope to see plenty more to come,” he added.