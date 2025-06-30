Charis Cancer Care celebrate 15th anniversary with 'Comfort in a Cup' fundraising campaign
This year, Charis is proud to mark its 15th anniversary of providing vital support to individuals and families affected by cancer.
To celebrate this milestone and look to the future, we’re delighted to have charity ambassador, Jenny Bristow BEM help them launch their ‘Comfort in a Cup’ fundraising campaign – and they’re inviting local communities to join them in making a difference.
The charity’s goal is to raise £100,000 to continue offering comfort, care and hope to those who need it most.
Nestled on the banks of Lough Fea, Charis Cancer Care is a beacon of hope, dedicated to supporting the emotional, psychological and physical wellbeing of people affected by cancer.
Last year, the charity supported over 1,000 clients with almost half of these people coming from the Mid Ulster area. They offered 6,278 sessions of counselling, complementary treatments, nutritional advice, financial guidance and a listening ear – because they believe everyone deserves compassion and understanding.
Speaking about her involvement with the campaign, Jenny Bristow said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Charis Cancer Care’s Comfort in a Cup campaign and encourage everyone to get together with friends, family or work colleagues, host an afternoon tea party or coffee morning and raise vital funds so Charis can continue to support people affected by cancer across Northern Ireland.”
At Charis, a simple cup of tea isn’t just a beverage – it’s a symbol of comfort and connection as the charity’s Income generation manager, Arlene McEvoy said: “There’s something truly special about sharing a cuppa. It’s a small act that can bring warmth and reassurance to someone facing tough times. Every year, we serve around 20,000 cups of tea or coffee, creating moments of calm and community. However, to keep this going, we need your help.”
By hosting a ‘Comfort in a Cup’ coffee morning or afternoon tea, the public can help Charis raise vital funds to continue their work.
Getting involved is easy. Simply visit the website at https://chariscancercare.org/comfort-in- a-cup/ to register your event and download a fundraising pack.
