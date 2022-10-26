Charities urge people in Lisburn to volunteer for UK’s biggest winter food drive
As food banks and frontline charities face up to their hardest Christmas ever, people in Lisburn are being urged to give the gift of their time and take part in the UK’s biggest food donation drive.
The Tesco Food Collection is taking place in all Tesco stores from December 1 to 3 and the Trussell Trust and FareShare are urging volunteers to sign-up to support the event in store.
During the collection Tesco customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. Donations for the Trussell Trust will help its network of food banks provide emergency food parcels to people in crisis, while donations to FareShare will support its food deliveries to thousands of frontline charities. Tesco will once again top up the customer donations by 20% in cash.
Volunteers are needed to staff the collection points, because when volunteers are present they collect considerably more food.
You can sign up to volunteer at https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/ or at https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/tesco-food-collection/volunteer/