Charity hosts event at Lisburn Racquets Club to raise awareness of refugees in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland charity Shelter, which campaigns on homelessness, will be hosting a special event at Lisburn Racquets Club aimed at raising awareness of refugees in Northern Ireland.

The event will be held on Sunday June 23 from 12noon-3pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

There will be information stalls and entertainment for attendees, both young and old, and the charity will be holding a few raffles to give away some gifts.

A spokesperson for the charity explained: “Our remit is to combat homelessness and poor housing, relive poverty and distress and promote the provision of affordable and decent quality homes.

Homelessness charity Shelter is hosting an event at Lisburn Racquets Club to raise awareness of refugees in Northern Ireland. Pic credit: Shelter

"Our dedicated team of professionals as part of our pilot program works tirelessly to provide early advise on Housing options, particularly where social housing may not be realistic solution.

"We go the extra mile to identify suitable private housing options for refugees, we also support refugees to meet the cost of securing private housing by arranging for rent deposits and addressing any landlord guarantee requirements.

"Additionally, we facilitate refugees in obtaining utilities such as gas and electricity, assist them in finding employment or applying for welfare benefits, set up bank accounts and obtain the necessary cards.

"Our commitment extends beyond the immediate housing needs of refugees.

"We provide a continuous support to refugees either by delivering services directly or by connecting them with relevant agencies.