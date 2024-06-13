Charity hosts event at Lisburn Racquets Club to raise awareness of refugees in Northern Ireland
The event will be held on Sunday June 23 from 12noon-3pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
There will be information stalls and entertainment for attendees, both young and old, and the charity will be holding a few raffles to give away some gifts.
A spokesperson for the charity explained: “Our remit is to combat homelessness and poor housing, relive poverty and distress and promote the provision of affordable and decent quality homes.
"Our dedicated team of professionals as part of our pilot program works tirelessly to provide early advise on Housing options, particularly where social housing may not be realistic solution.
"We go the extra mile to identify suitable private housing options for refugees, we also support refugees to meet the cost of securing private housing by arranging for rent deposits and addressing any landlord guarantee requirements.
"Additionally, we facilitate refugees in obtaining utilities such as gas and electricity, assist them in finding employment or applying for welfare benefits, set up bank accounts and obtain the necessary cards.
"Our commitment extends beyond the immediate housing needs of refugees.
"We provide a continuous support to refugees either by delivering services directly or by connecting them with relevant agencies.
"We also have a refugee clinic hub running at the Bridge Community Centre in Lisburn once a week that helps assisting refugees with guidance and help support their integration by providing services directly to service users or through signposting them to relevant agencies to solve their queries.”