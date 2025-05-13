The Greenisland man behind an upcoming charity wrestling show has told of the positive impact the sport continues to have on his life.

The inaugural ‘Charity Slam’, organised by Chris Mercer, will take place on Saturday, June 7 at Knockagh Lodge, with all proceeds going towards Northern Ireland Hospice.

The idea for the show arose from a lifelong passion for the sport, explained Chris: “From a very young age I was captivated by professional wrestling; it was an outlet that provided a unique blend of athleticism, entertainment and storytelling.

"As I grew into my late teens I saw another side to professional wrestling; it provided role models of all shapes and sizes, accomplishing larger than life feats which showed the everyman that if they put their mind to it, they could achieve their dreams whilst inspiring a generation along the way.”

In May 2021, Chris took the leap and began training with Northern Ireland Pro Wrestling, making his official debut in January 2022. “This art form has done wonders for my communication skills, confidence and physical and mental wellbeing,” the 27-year-old added.

“For much of my adolescence I struggled with my weight, developing bulimia around the age of 18. Wrestling was instrumental in guiding me through this challenge, keeping me focused, grounded and on track with my wellbeing.

“Currently wrestling has taken a bit of a backseat to life. I’m getting married, looking to secure my first home with my partner and trying to finish my studies in social work. However, the passion for professional wrestling and the positive impact I believe it can have on individuals has never faded.”

After deciding to combine his love for the sport with fundraising for a good cause, Chris chose NI Hospice as the beneficiary for the first ever Charity Slam, describing the organisation as the “rock for many families during some of the most challenging times in their lives.”

Organisers have also teamed up with the Carrickfergus Barbarians Wrestling Club, pictured with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, to crown the first winner of the Big Barbarian Battle Royale on the night. Photo: Charity Slam NI

Meanwhile, Knockagh Lodge was chosen as the venue for a number of reasons. “Most big events take place in Belfast, and I wanted to be able to provide a high-quality wrestling experience for local communities at an affordable price,” Chris added.

"Carrickfergus is also currently home to one of the most decorated amateur wrestling clubs in Northern Ireland, the Barbarians Wrestling Club. Managed by head coach, Stuart Baker, the club has grown from strength to strength, producing a significant number of UK and European champions. Currently the club is supporting several talents on their journey to potential futures in the Olympics.”

As for what attendees can expect on the evening? "I always describe pro wrestling as a pantomime with fists. The incredible thing about professional wrestling is that there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone of all ages. There is comedy, great storytelling, athletic stunt like performances, drama and incredible indescribable energy.

Chris with members of the Barbarians Wrestling Club. Photo: Charity Slam NI

Charity Slam will feature talent such as Stevie Fee, DD Crooks, The Stars Aligned, and Tucker.

Organisers have teamed up with Barbarians Wrestling Club to crown the first winner of the Big Barbarian Battle Royale on the night.

“This will also be an opportunity to showcase the Barbarians, including the work of TJ Baker, who is set to open the first ever female-only wrestling club in the area,” Chris added.

Tickets are currently on sale via Eventbrite by searching ‘Charity Slam’.