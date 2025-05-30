The inaugural ‘Charity Slam’, organised by Chris Mercer, will now take place at the Courtyard Theatre with all proceeds going towards Northern Ireland Hospice. Photo: Chris Mercer

A charity wrestling event will be taking place at new venue due to high demand for tickets.

The Charity Slam, organised by Greenisland man Chris Mercer, was due to take place at the Knockagh Lodge on Saturday, June 7.

In a social media post, Chris wrote: “Due to phenomenal demand we have had to change the venue for the Charity Slam! 2025.

“[The event] will now take place at the Courtyard Theatre at the Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre at the same time – 6pm doors open, 6:30pm first bell. Thank you to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for accommodating us on such short notice.

“All ticket holders have been notified of this change.”

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite.

“Thank you to all the people who have supported us on this journey; the Charity Slam would be nothing without the support of the community,” Chris added.

"All the profits from this event go towards supporting the amazing work of Northern Ireland Hospice.”