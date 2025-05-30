Charity Slam: wrestling event to take place at Courtyard Theatre
The Charity Slam, organised by Greenisland man Chris Mercer, was due to take place at the Knockagh Lodge on Saturday, June 7.
In a social media post, Chris wrote: “Due to phenomenal demand we have had to change the venue for the Charity Slam! 2025.
“[The event] will now take place at the Courtyard Theatre at the Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre at the same time – 6pm doors open, 6:30pm first bell. Thank you to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for accommodating us on such short notice.
“All ticket holders have been notified of this change.”
Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite.
“Thank you to all the people who have supported us on this journey; the Charity Slam would be nothing without the support of the community,” Chris added.
"All the profits from this event go towards supporting the amazing work of Northern Ireland Hospice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.