A comedian who grew up in Portadown and went on to spend years on the UK showbiz circuit with some of the biggest names in the business, has passed away in Jersey at the age of 86.

Charles Anthony Douglas – known by his stage name of Charlie Daze – was one of 13 children brought up in the Edgarstown area.

A talented footballer, he played outside left for Portadown FC before an injury ended his promising sporting career at the age of 17,

The son of Jean Haughey, an Irish comedienne, and nephew of Henry Haughey, the well-known Scottish comic, Glasgow-born Charlie then ventured into show business. Initially starting out as part of the comedy group The Three Days, he found success as a solo performer after winning Hughie Green’s Opportunity Knocks television talent show on five occasions.

Former Portadown FC player Charlie Daze who went on to become one of the biggest names in the UK comedy circuit.

Charlie then enjoyed years on the comedy circuit, achieving national fame and appearing on the stand-up show The Comedians alongside stars like Jim Bowen, Frank Carson, Bernard Manning and Roy Walker made him a household name.

He also starred in the Royal Variety Show, Blankety Blank, performing The Charlie Daze Show at Lakeside Country Club, The Palladium, many successful pantomimes, and numerous successful summer seasons in Jersey and across the UK throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Charlie also made an appearance in the popular crime drama television series, Bergerac.

After moving to Jersey in the early 1990s, Charlie reignited his love and passion for football. He successfully ran a football school, sharing his love of the game, and created a partnership between local football club St Ouen FC and Leeds United.

Charlie remained the Leeds United scout for the Channel Islands and was very proud of this connection.

His son Scott said: “Charlie had a zest for life, and his infectious laugh and desire to entertain brought joy to many. A kind and generous man, he always wanted to give back, notably to Variety, the Children's Charity of Jersey, where he frequently participated in their charity events.

"He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

Charlie’s family has set up a JustGiving page – https://www.justgiving.com/page/charliedaze – for anyone wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers in his memory.

"Variety, the Children's Charity of Jersey was a cause close to Charlie's heart. Throughout his career, he passionately supported this charity through his cabaret shows, charity performances, and the Monday Club. His dedication and generosity helped enrich the lives of countless children, providing them with the support and opportunities they needed to thrive,” said Scott.

"In honour of Charlie's legacy, we are are asking for donations in lieu of flowers to make a difference to the lives of children in Jersey. Your contributions will help Variety the Children's Charity of Jersey continue their vital work, offering essential services and programmes to children.”

Charlie passed away on Friday, July 26 at his home in Jersey. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Patrice and remembered as “a much loved Dad to Katie, Carl, Scott, and Ryan, and Grandad, Papa, and Poppa to Owen, Grace, Freya, and Charlotte.”