Loading...

Cheltenham comes to Ballymena for cancer charity fundraiser

Smithfield Arms hosted a hugely successful ‘Cheltenham Festival’ themed night at the races recently raising an incredible £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:05 pm

People enjoyed a flutter on eight exciting races, all generously sponsored by local businesses including Stewart Russell Solicitors, Ritchie’s Car Accessories, Smithfield Arms, Wilson Motors, Homes Independent, Irons Bakery and Lifestyle Fitness.

Jodie McAneaney, Relationship Fundraising Manager for Macmillan in Northern Ireland said: “We’re so grateful to Peter and Meta Tweed (pictured) from the Smithfield Arms for hosting this event, and to everyone who attended and so generously supported it. £1,000 could fund Macmillan’s Online Community for over 58 hours, supporting over 3,800 people living with cancer and their loved ones to access online support 24 hours a day, in a safe environment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“Ninety-eight percent of Macmillan’s funding comes directly from donations, so it really is thanks to the kindness of people like Peter and Meta, and all who donated, that Macmillan is able to support people living with cancer and their loved ones to access the practical, financial and emotional help they need.”

Pictured are Peter Tweed (Smithfield Arms), Janice White, Helen Russell & Meta Tweed (Smithfield Arms)

For support, information, or just a chat, you can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 0000 or visit our Online Community at community.macmillan.org.uk

Read: Could you give one of these adorable dogs a ‘Forever Home’?

Macmillan Cancer SupportBallymena
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter