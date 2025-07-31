The Chief Executive of a Co Armagh firm at which a man suffered a workplace injury, reveals they are working closely with the NI Health and Safety Executive.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the incident happened at the River Ridge plant on the Moy Road area of Portadown. The NI Health and Safety Executive is aware of the incident and is making enquiries.

-

The NI Air Ambulance attended a workplace incident on the Moy Road, Portadown, Co Armagh on Tuesday July 29, 2025. The NI Ambulance Service took one man to Craigavon Area Hospital

-

It is understood the man suffered injuries in an incident with a vehicle at the River Ridge plant on Tuesday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 11.58am on Tuesday July 29 about an incident in the Moy Road area of Portadown.

One Emergency Ambulance, 1 Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS team on board, were also tasked to attend.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient has been taken to the Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson for the NIAS.

A spokesperson for the NI Health and Safety Executive said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Moy Road area of Portadown on Tuesday, and is making enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive Officer of River Ridge Mr Brett Ross said: “We can confirm that an accident involving an employee and a vehicle took place at our Portadown site on Tuesday afternoon.

"As part of a standard response, all emergency services attended the site including air ambulance services. Following an initial assessment air ambulance services were stood down and the employee was taken by road to Craigavon Area Hospital for further assessments.

"His condition has been fully assessed by the hospital and we are expecting him to be released this evening.

"HSE have attended the site and we are cooperating with any possible follow-on investigation. A full internal investigation is also being conducted to determine the causes of the incident.”