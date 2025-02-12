Children’s charity reaps the benefits of a Saintfield District tractor run
Mark McMullen, Worshipful District Master explained that this was the second year that the district lodge has organized the event. “We held the event for the first time in 2023, and we enjoyed tremendous support, so much that we took the decision to run another event in 2024,” he said.
“We have a couple of our members who have children who were born with a congenital heart condition and were supported by the charity.
“We wanted to take the opportunity to give something back and the Orange family are very happy to support other families who find themselves in that position.” This will be a regular feature in the calendar of Saintfield District, with hopes to include a kids tractor run in the future.