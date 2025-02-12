Children’s charity reaps the benefits of a Saintfield District tractor run

Representatives from the Senior, Junior and Ladies lodges from Saintfield District recently presented a cheque for £774 to Lynn Cowan from the Children’s Heartbeat Trust from the proceeds of the Tractor and Vehicle Run held on Saturday December 14, 2024.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark McMullen, Worshipful District Master explained that this was the second year that the district lodge has organized the event. “We held the event for the first time in 2023, and we enjoyed tremendous support, so much that we took the decision to run another event in 2024,” he said.

“We have a couple of our members who have children who were born with a congenital heart condition and were supported by the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the Senior, Junior and Ladies lodges from Saintfield District LOL No 5 presented a cheque for £774.00 to Lynn Cowan from the Children’s Heartbeat Trust from the proceeds of a Tractor and Vehicle Run. Pic credit: Saintfield District LOL No 5

“We wanted to take the opportunity to give something back and the Orange family are very happy to support other families who find themselves in that position.” This will be a regular feature in the calendar of Saintfield District, with hopes to include a kids tractor run in the future.