The public has been urged to join to show their support and solidarity with the family of murdered Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell at two vigils being held today (Wednesday).

A book of condolence, meanwhile, is being opened in Chloe’s memory and an online fundraising page has been set up to support her family.

Harryville Primary School and Nursery and Nurture Units will be open on Thursday, June 15 and Friday 16 from 10am until 4pm to allow anyone from the Harryville, Ballykeel and wider areas to drop in.

Expressing their sympathy for Chloe’s family, a spokesperson for the school posted on social media: “There are no words that would ever describe the heartbreak that this wee family must be feeling right now. We will always remember Chloe for the joy she spread around school and her beautiful mischievous smile. Our school family are remembering you all at this very sad time.”

The GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who wishes to support Chloe’s family financially.

It reads: Hi, my name is Stephen Paul from Community First Group. We have setup this gofund.me page to help support the family of Chloe Mitchell. It is unimaginable what this family are going through right now after the news surrounding Chloe's tragic death.

"We would like to help the family who has had their beautiful daughter cruelly taken from them in the most shocking and heartbreaking way.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Chloe at this very sad and difficult time.

Flowers placed at James Street in Ballymena. Picture: Peter Morrison/PressEye

"The beneficiary of this fundraiser will be the family of Chloe Mitchell.”

A murder investigation into the death of 21-year-old Chloe was launched on Sunday after the discovery of suspected human remains more than a week after she disappeared in Ballymena.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief and revulsion across Ballymena and much further afield.

Expressing sympathy, Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland said it was difficult to imagine the pain Chloe’s family and friends were going through.

Chloe Mitchell

"Chloe was only 21 years old. She had her whole life ahead of her. Chloe is the 18th woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020 and is the eighth woman murdered here under the age of 35,” the charity said in a statement.

Two vigils will be held on Wednesday evening in Chloe’s memory

Belfast City Hall will be the venue for the first, at 5.30pm, organised by socialist feminist organisation ROSA.

Ann Orr of ROSA told the BBC how the news that the search for Chloe had turned into a murder inquiry was something they had all dreaded.

She said the Belfast stand-out would be in Chloe’s memory and other women who had been murdered.

Brendan McNally, the brother of Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally, posted on Twitter: “I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday, 5.30pm, as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell and other victims of gender based violence.

"This is a scourge we cannot afford just to live with. Stop killing women.”

Meanwhile, grieving friends and family of Chloe are being invited to tie poignant messages to 100 pink balloons during a vigil in memory of her life on Wednesday evening.

Turning Point NI, a suicide intervention centre based in the town’s Mill Street is organising the event, after being in contact with 21-year-old Chloe’s family,

It will be held at 7.30pm in King George’s Park, Harryville.

Director Trudi Power told BBC Radio Ulster the event had been planned to bring comfort to Chloe’s family and friends and soliditary within Harryville, the wider Ballymena area and further afield.

She said the the whole community were feeling a real sense of loss at the recent tragic events.

"The whole town is in mourning,” said Trudi. “We are reaching out to those both directly and indirectly impacted.”

Local businesses are lending their support to the event, organised in the wake of the Sunday’s devastating news that suspected human remains had been found more than a week after Chloe had gone missing.

"Leaf Designs in Harryville are kindly donating 100 pink balloons and tealights for Wednesday evening,” Turning Point posted on social media. “These balloons will have a luggage label on them for you to write your message to Chloe.

"The balloons and tealights will be available to collect from leaf designs between 2pm and 5pm.

"We would like it if these balloons could then be tied to the railings around King George’s Park, where there will be banners in memory of Chloe, that have been kindly donated by Ballyprint.com.

"The Moat Bar Harryville and Dale Farm have also kindly donated refreshments, which will be available on the evening.”

Turning Point NI extended their condolences to the Mitchell family and Chloe’s friends and offered support at this difficult time.

"As a community we know the determential effects this will leave behind. This is a gentle reminder that we are here for support during this difficult period. Please just reach out.