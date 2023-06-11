Chloe Mitchell: murder inquiry launched in Ballymena as suspected human remains are found

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder enquiry following the discovery of suspected human remains in Ballymena.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “Sadly today (Sunday, June 11) detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

"Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

"Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.

Chloe Mitchell

"I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the Search and Rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe.

"Two men, aged 26 and 34, remain in police custody helping police with their enquiries. Further details will follow in due course.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23.

Alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1

A community prayer meeting for Chloe and the Mitchell family took place on Sunday evening in Harryville Presbyterian Church Hall on Casement Street. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.

The Community Rescue Service (CRS) said earlier on Sunday evening it was no longer involved in the search for Chloe, who has been missing in Ballymena for more than a week.

The volunteer organisation described the support they had received from the public over the past number of days as they searched difficult ground conditions and in extreme heat as “exceptional”.

A spoksperson for the CRS said: “As of 20.30 this evening, Sunday, June 11, the CRS have completed their searches in the Ballymena area for missing person Chloe Mitchell. We have now handed over to the PSNI to continue with their investigations.

Harryville Presbyterian Church’s Rev Eddie Chestnut leading the community prayer service on Sunday evening. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe's family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations.

"We remain on standby to respond to any further requests for assistance or taskings from police.”

Meanwhile, a community prayer meeting was held in Ballymena on Sunday evening for the missing 21-year-old and her distraught family.

Searches were carried out for Chloe Mitchell near the river Braid in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

The time of prayer was held in Harryville Presbyterian Church and was open to all the community.