The independent evangelical pentecostal church, which has been based in Oakfield Drive for 24 years, marked the occasion on Friday, September 27.

The Gospel concert was followed by supper at the church, with a dinner having also been held at Ballymena’s Tullyglass House Hotel in late August.

Singers at the concert included many long-time friends of the church from John Wylie and the Country Gospel Band to Jim Lonsdale, Pastor Sam McIlwrath, and Pastor Laurence Edgar.

The event was attended by representatives of churches from across Northern Ireland and some of the Aldermen with whom Christchurch have worked, alongside community groups and organisations from Carrickfergus.

After community singing, a brief history was given by Pastor Jonathan Grant following a video presentation of the history of the church.

Pastor Jonathan thanked his family and church members for their support over the past number of years following the retirement of his father, founding minister Pastor Sam Grant, in 2020 due to ill health.

He paid tribute to Pastor Sam and Pastor Marie Grant, who have worked tirelessly for the local community for 50 years with Pastor Marie working especially with church children.

A presentation gift was then given to Pastor Marie by Joan Henderson and Irene McCune.

Afterwards, a supper was served and a special cake was presented showing the church’s various buildings over the 50 years.

"I would like to thank our catering team and outside caterers for the wonderful spread,” Pastor Grant said. “It was a great weekend at Christchurch; thank you to everyone who made it possible.”

A spokesperson for the church added: “Please do keep Pastor Sam in your prayers at this time. We would also love to see you some Sunday at 11am or any of our other activities.”

1 . 50th year Guests enjoying the concert. Photo: Jonathan Grant

2 . 50th year Founding minister, Pastor Sam Grant. Photo: Jonathan Grant

3 . 50th year Christchurch Carrickfergus has been based at its current premises in Oakfield Drive for 24 years. Photo: Jonathan Grant

4 . 50th year Pastor Marie Grant with a cake showing the church's locations over the years. Photo: Jonathan Grant