Christian Aid lunches resume in Portadown
Christian Aid lunches will resume on Wednesday, October 12 in Portadown.
The venue is the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church hall, Portadown.
Organisers say that soup, bread and cheese lunches will be served from noon until 1.30.
The minimum cost is £3 and the organisers are appealing for a good turn-out.
The organisers are very keen to get community support for the Christian Aid charity which has raised thousands of pounds in its 50-plus years in and around the Portadown area.