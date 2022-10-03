Register
Christian Aid lunches resume in Portadown

Christian Aid lunches will resume on Wednesday, October 12 in Portadown.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:46 am
The venue is the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church hall, Portadown.

Organisers say that soup, bread and cheese lunches will be served from noon until 1.30.

Christian Aid lunches resume on Wednesday, October 12 in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The minimum cost is £3 and the organisers are appealing for a good turn-out.

The organisers are very keen to get community support for the Christian Aid charity which has raised thousands of pounds in its 50-plus years in and around the Portadown area.

