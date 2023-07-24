Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Christian Aid street collection in Portadown raised almost £8,000 'exceeding our expectations'

The annual Christian Aid street collection in Portadown has raised £7,820 - and the organisers are delighted.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

"The collection was in May and the total has exceeded our expectations," said organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling. " A big thank-you to everyone who helped in any way."

The collection brings the total for the year to £10,859.40 and with Gift Aid expected to bring in more than £700 this will bring the local committee's efforts up to pre-covid

levels.

After Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the Portadown group thanks everyone for their generosity.After Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the Portadown group thanks everyone for their generosity.
After Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the Portadown group thanks everyone for their generosity.
Most Popular

-

Read More
Pedestrian injured following crash in Portadown town centre

-

The Portadown committee has been operating for more than 50 years and has raised hundreds of thousand pounds for needy countries.

Christian Aid works with local partners and communities to fight injustice, respond to humanitarian emergencies, campaign for change, and help people claim the services and rights they are entitled to across the globe.

For example, this year money raised during Christian Aid Week is set to help farmers in Malawi plant better seeds, secure a fairer price for the crops, and build happier futures for their children.

Related topics:PortadownChristian AidMalawi