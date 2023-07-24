Christian Aid street collection in Portadown raised almost £8,000 'exceeding our expectations'

The annual Christian Aid street collection in Portadown has raised £7,820 - and the organisers are delighted.

"The collection was in May and the total has exceeded our expectations," said organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling. " A big thank-you to everyone who helped in any way."

The collection brings the total for the year to £10,859.40 and with Gift Aid expected to bring in more than £700 this will bring the local committee's efforts up to pre-covid

levels.

After Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the Portadown group thanks everyone for their generosity.

The Portadown committee has been operating for more than 50 years and has raised hundreds of thousand pounds for needy countries.

Christian Aid works with local partners and communities to fight injustice, respond to humanitarian emergencies, campaign for change, and help people claim the services and rights they are entitled to across the globe.