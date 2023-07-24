Christian Aid street collection in Portadown raised almost £8,000 'exceeding our expectations'

"The collection was in May and the total has exceeded our expectations," said organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling. " A big thank-you to everyone who helped in any way."
The collection brings the total for the year to £10,859.40 and with Gift Aid expected to bring in more than £700 this will bring the local committee's efforts up to pre-covid
levels.
The Portadown committee has been operating for more than 50 years and has raised hundreds of thousand pounds for needy countries.
Christian Aid works with local partners and communities to fight injustice, respond to humanitarian emergencies, campaign for change, and help people claim the services and rights they are entitled to across the globe.
For example, this year money raised during Christian Aid Week is set to help farmers in Malawi plant better seeds, secure a fairer price for the crops, and build happier futures for their children.