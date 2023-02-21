Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart has teamed up with Cinemagic for a special film event which will support the work of Causeway Foodbank.

Revolting Rhymes, based on the extraordinary book by Roald Dahl, will be screened on Saturday, March 4 at 2pm, and audience members are asked to bring along non-perishable food and other essential items which will be distributed to local families in the Coleraine, Portstewart and Portrush areas instead of paying an entry fee.

The initiative is part of Cinemagic’s Young Audiences Support Foodbanks scheme. Throughout 2022, the scheme generated over 1.5 tonnes of donations for Foodbanks across NI.

Revolting Rhymes is the perfect family film which mixes the classic fairy tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, The Three Little Pigs, Jack & the Beanstalk and Cinderella.

