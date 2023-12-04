Despite a valiant effort Clann Éireann Ladies GAA team just fell short of beating a seasoned Ballymacabry in the All Ireland Semi-Final on Sunday.

The Waterford side have 10 All Ireland titles behind them and their experienced showed with a final score line of 0.05 to 1.10.

Clann Éireann's Aoibhin Donohue pictured during Sundays Dearbhla Coleman on the attack during the All Ireland Ladies Football Semi Final . LM50-234.

Greg McGonagle's outfit were well in the game at the break trailing by a single point but fell further behind when Waterford’s Aileen Wall scored the only goal of the game on 40 minute. The Lurgan girls whose approach play was commendable, relied on the scoring prowess of Niamh Murray who hit all 5 points for the home side. Murray however would be cursing her luck, considering she blasted wide on two occasions from close in.

Despite losing, Clann Éireann who have had by any accounts a remarkable season, will have learned a lot from their All Ireland journey.

GAA pundit Eugene Creaney said: "Winning Ulster was an historic milestone for Clann Éireann . They will be disappointed, yet on reflection will realise how far they have come. Many of their young players will have turned a corner and will be fighting for places next year.

Niamh Murray looks for support during the Dearbhla Coleman on the attack during the All Ireland Ladies Football Semi Final. LM50-232.

"On the day Clodagh Mc Cambridge was outstanding. While missing the influential Aoibhinn was a blow to the Clanns they regrouped and were well in the game entering the last quarter.