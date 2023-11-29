Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clara’s Christmas Garden, the work of mother and daughter duo Clara and Cathy Smyth, opened on November 18 near Carrickfergus Marina.

Within the eye-catching seasonal space is a twinkling array of lights, a range of Christmas ornaments - and even a striking eight-foot polar bear!

Now in its third year, the initiative aims to raise as much as possible for Islandmagee-based charity, Hope House Ireland.

Clara and Cathy Smyth with 'Tucker' the polar bear at the Christmas garden near Carrick Marine. Photo: Jackie Henry

The idea for the garden was first sown during a period of lockdown in 2020, when Clara was spending more time in the outdoor space. “She noticed her gnomes and ornaments were attracting some attention from kids and so on as they went by,” Cathy said.

“She had the idea to use it as an opportunity to raise money for Hope House by hanging a bucket outside the railings for people to throw in their loose change. She also made bags of sweets for any children who wanted to donate as they passed by. The first display was for Easter, then a slightly different one in the summer, then a Christmas one with lots of lights and decorations out. It was the most popular and has grown each year.”

Founded in 2014, Hope House Ireland provides cancer patients and their families or carers with a place for rest and recuperation, during or after their treatment.

The fabulous display illuminated at night. Photo: Jackie Henry

The charity has a special place in the hearts of the family, Cathy explained: “We were first made aware of it through Clara’s sister, who was able to avail of the facilities over three years ago after her cancer diagnosis. They have also been supportive of Clara, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during 2022 and underwent surgeries and chemotherapy treatment too.

"We know first-hand the mental and physical toll cancer can have on individuals and their families, so having somewhere like Hope House Ireland for people to come and relax is so special and we want to support and grow the services they can offer.”

The humble donation bucket hanging on the railing at Carrick Marina has raised over £17,500 so far thanks to the “incredible generosity” of local people, Cathy added. “We would absolutely love to reach £20,000 by the end of the year, which is why we have gone even bigger with our display and decorations this year to try to encourage as many people to come and see and donate.

“We’ve created social media accounts on Facebook at Clara’s Christmas Garden at Carrick Marina and on Instagram @christmas_at_the_marina to promote the garden and are encouraging everyone to follow the page and share their photos.

