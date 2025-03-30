Clarks to open new store at The Junction in Antrim with footwear 'always at least 30 per cent off RRP'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footwear brand Clarks is to open a new outlet store at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park in Antrim, creating eight jobs.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 1,923 sq ft unit will open on Wednesday, April 16.

Clarks said the store would offer ‘a wide selection of stylish, comfortable, and high-quality shoes at unbeatable prices’.

"The new outlet store will feature an extensive collection of men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear, including both classic styles and the latest seasonal designs. Shoppers will find everything from casual sneakers to dress and school shoes, boots, and sandals, with always a minimum 30 per cent off RRP,” a Clarks spokesperson said.

Clarks is opening at The Junction, Antrim, creating eight jobs. Picture: released on behalf of The Junction Retail & Leisure Park

Clarks is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The household name’s arrival at The Junction brings the 20-year-old scheme to 91 per cent occupancy, as it enjoyed its best year ever last year with sales up by 13 percent and footfall by 16 per cent on the previous year.

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park, said: “Many of our stores have enjoyed their biggest year since opening at the scheme, and we are confident that the arrival of such a well-loved brand as Clarks will be a fantastic addition to the already strong offering here at The Junction. We are excited to welcome Clarks onboard.”

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property, added: “The Junction continues to go from strength to strength and it’s brilliant to see such a strong interest in the scheme with the announcement of three new tenants in the past month.

"It really shows a strong retailer confidence due to how well The Junction is performing, holding steady against a nationwide downturn in retail for footfall and sales.”